Pakistan’s Fashion Week Postponed Till Further Orders

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 04:14 PM

Pakistan’s Fashion Week postponed till further orders

The management of the fashion  week says that it has postponed the event amid fears of Coronavirus.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 14th, 2020) Pakistan Fashion Week was postponed amid fears of Coronavirus, the reports said here on Saturday.

In a statement issued by Pakistan Fashion Council (PFC) on Instagram, fashion week was postponed after Karachi witnessed sharp increase in patients of COVID 19 which is now a global virus.

“We have informed the designers and sponsors who agree with out decision and together we will reassess later in the year,” said Maheen Khan.

Three-day fashion event previously scheduled to be held from April 9th to April 11th in Karachi. FPC Chairperson Maheen Khan said that they are postponing this event amid increasing cases of Coronavirus.

