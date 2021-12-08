Sajid Khan claims eight wickets; leads Pakistan to dominating position against Bangladesh  

(@FahadShabbir)

The Test match was heading for a certain draw as the rain hampered play for a day-and-half in Dhaka and Pakistan declared their first inning at 300 for four on the day four but Sajid Khan by taking eight wickets changed the scene.

DHAKA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-2021) Pakistan 's right-arm off-break bowler Sajid Khan claimed 8/42 and led Pakistan to win the second Test match against Bangladesh.

The Test match was heading for a certain draw as the rain hampered play for a day-and-half in Dhaka and Pakistan declared their first inning at 300 for four on the day four.

However, Sajid Khan turned the whole scene as he took six quick wickets on Day 4 then two again today to finish with eight wickets.

Pakistan ensured a follow-on against Bangladesh and is now eyeing a victory against the hosts.

By taking eight wickets, Sajid Khan also etched his name in the history alongside some of the greatest of the game that Pakistan ever produced.

In the history, Abdul Qadir who is Pakistan 's most prolific leg-spinner, Abdul Qadir, took 9/56 against England in the 1987/88 series.

Imran Khan who is now Prime Minister in March 1982 once Pakistan's most celebrated cricketer, ran through a Sri Lankan batting order in Lahore to finish up with figures of 8/58. Saqlain Musthaq, the former Pakistan spinner, got eight wickets for 164 in the first Test of the series in 2000 and 2001 against England.

Former Pakistan fast bowler Sarfaraz Nawaz ripped through an Australian Test batting line-up in the 1978/79 series when he took 9/86 to hand Pakistan a 71-run victory over the Aussies.

Former right-arm fast bowler Sikander Bakht, now a prominent cricket analyst, took 8/69 against India in the second Test match of the 1979 series, in Delhi.