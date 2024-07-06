Sonakshi Sinha Addresses Pregnancy Rumours
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 06, 2024 | 03:51 PM
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 6th, 2024) Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, recently married to her longtime friend Zaheer Iqbal, has addressed circulating rumors about her pregnancy.
Following their wedding, speculation about Sonakshi’s pregnancy emerged after she and Zaheer were spotted leaving Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital just two days post-marriage.
The rumours suggested her hospital visit was due to her being pregnant.
In an interview with Indian media, Sonakshi Sinha refuted these rumors, humorously questioning, “Can’t I even go to the hospital now?”
Sonakshi explained that the main change in her life post-marriage is the assumption that any hospital visit with Zaheer is related to pregnancy.
Regarding her husband, Sonakshi expressed her happiness, stating she feels fortunate to be married to Zaheer Iqbal. She shared a heartwarming anecdote from their honeymoon in Singapore, where fans congratulated them with pastries. She appreciated how fans’ joy made her feel like everyone was part of their wedding celebration.
The couple, who had been dating for seven years, tied the knot on June 23 in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends.
