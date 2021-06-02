Jameela Al Qasimi calls to support orphan projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jun, 2021) Sheikha Jameela bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director-General of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services (SCHS), praised the efforts made by Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation (SSEF) through its annual remote follow-up, to review the Foundation’s achievements for the year 2020 aimed at serving orphan families in Sharjah.

She lauded the positive role played by the Foundation to meet the needs of the orphans’ families, in various circumstances and occasions, and to work to provide a decent life for them. She also noted the humanitarian initiatives that are being implemented in leading charitable and humanitarian work provided to the Foundation's affiliates.

Sheikha Jameela invited individuals and institutions to support orphans’ projects implemented by the Foundation.

In 2020, Tawa Mosque was completed as part of the humanitarian initiative launched by the Foundation. Other economic empowerment programmes included many projects that support and meet the essential needs of families. The programme valued more than AED4 million, benefiting 1068 families and 2202 orphans. On the academic level, 1088 orphan students benefited in 2020.

In the field of health care, the health empowerment programme provided medical care for 27 orphans and 10 custodians. 284 orphans and 131 custodians received free medical care, bringing the total beneficiaries of the programme to 232 families and 278 orphans.

In the environmental empowerment, the Foundation under the Jodran (Walls) project, included 4 resident families and provided care for the residential environment of orphans.