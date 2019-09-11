(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2019) The United Arab Emirates has expressed its strong condemnation and categorical rejection of an announcement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the planned annexation of land from the occupied West Bank to Israel in the event of an election win.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, stated that this announcement represents a dangerous escalation that violates all international resolutions without the slightest regard for their legitimacy by undermining the noble intentions of those in the international community working towards a peaceful resolution to the Palestinian issue.

His Highness underscored that this declaration threatens to undermine decades of political efforts by the international community to achieve a fair and just resolution to the Palestinian issue, emphasizing the matter’s centrality to Arabs and Muslims.

His Highness affirmed the UAE’s welcoming and immediate response to calls by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to convene an emergency meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to discuss this dangerous escalation and develop an urgent plan of action, adding that addressing this declaration by PM Netanyahu is a shared responsibility that requires the international community to take necessary action against this alarming development.