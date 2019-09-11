UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Condemns Netanyahu's Jordan Valley Annexation Plan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 06:00 PM

UAE condemns Netanyahu's Jordan Valley annexation plan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2019) The United Arab Emirates has expressed its strong condemnation and categorical rejection of an announcement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the planned annexation of land from the occupied West Bank to Israel in the event of an election win.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, stated that this announcement represents a dangerous escalation that violates all international resolutions without the slightest regard for their legitimacy by undermining the noble intentions of those in the international community working towards a peaceful resolution to the Palestinian issue.

His Highness underscored that this declaration threatens to undermine decades of political efforts by the international community to achieve a fair and just resolution to the Palestinian issue, emphasizing the matter’s centrality to Arabs and Muslims.

His Highness affirmed the UAE’s welcoming and immediate response to calls by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to convene an emergency meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to discuss this dangerous escalation and develop an urgent plan of action, adding that addressing this declaration by PM Netanyahu is a shared responsibility that requires the international community to take necessary action against this alarming development.

Related Topics

Election Resolution Prime Minister Israel Condemnation Bank Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Muslim Event All From Arab

Recent Stories

UAE Embassy to sponsor third edition of ‘Peace M ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Industry Minister Praises Rebounding Trade ..

4 minutes ago

Balochistan govt to strengthen price control commi ..

4 minutes ago

Maldives top diplomat to pay first-ever official v ..

4 minutes ago

CDA's Clean and Green campaign remained continue d ..

4 minutes ago

Committee to be formed to recover outstanding dues ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.