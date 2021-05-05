++ Wait for Arabic ++ SENT TO INE FOR EDIT ++ TDRA issues 'API First' guidelines

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2021) The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA) and Smart Dubai, has issued the "API First" Guidelines and circulated it to the concerned entities to broadly apply it during the next stage of digital transformation.

Application Programming Interface (API) is the best approach to link various entities to provide services to customers from everywhere at any time, through government and private channels. For example, when a company uses an application interface for a government service, it will be able to provide that government service to its customers without the customers having to directly consult the government.

API contributes to activating the comprehensive digital society according to the features of the smart city, as companies are linked with the government, individuals and things in an interactive digital environment, allowing for the provision of new products and services, and the creation of unprecedented business models for the benefit of all.

The API First Guidelines will enable various parties to develop strategies and plans for programming interfaces that allow all customers to obtain smart services around the clock and from anywhere, as it will enable government and private entities to update their services and smart applications and link them together, leading to an excellent user experience.

These guidelines are contained in a detailed document that includes designing and developing APIs, whether in the government or in private entities like banks and companies that intend to provide government services such as paying bills, issuing licences and others.

The TDRA confirmed that the document will be available to government entities and the private sector.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, TDRA’s Director-General, said, "At 'The Year 50' announced by the wise leadership, digital transformation is heading towards deeper integration and partnership between the various sectors. This document is a practical interpretation of this trend as it highlights the best guidelines and recommendations related to the adoption of APIs to serve future-making strategies."

Mohamed Abdel Hameed Al Askar, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Digital Authority praised the cooperation with the TDRA and Smart Dubai in launching the document while highlighting that it will contribute to providing an application programming ecosystem that encourages digital transformation and promotes innovation.

Younus Al Nasser, Assistant Director-General of Smart Dubai and CEO of the Dubai Data Establishment, stressed that linking entities at the local and Federal levels with the private sector is a fundamental pillar in the process of comprehensive digital transformation.

"We are committed to strengthening the bonds of cooperation with both the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority and the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority in the ‘API First’ guidelines project, which enables entities to harness the power of data in designing high-quality services that enhance people's well-being, satisfaction and happiness," he said.

Moreover, the Guidelines will contribute to stimulating the UAE economy, by supporting the development of competitive businesses within the UAE in an information-based economy.