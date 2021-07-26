'100 Million Meals' campaign distributes 30 million meals in Egypt

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jul, 2021) The distribution of food parcels has been completed in Egypt, providing an equivalent of 30 million meals to low-income families and underprivileged communities as part of the "100 Million Meals" campaign.

In partnership with the Food Banking Regional Network, 928 local humanitarian organisations and Egypt Food Bank, around 504,000 beneficiaries across Egypt received parcels of easy-to-store food items including flour, sugar, rice and cooking oil to sustain them for one month.

The distribution in Egypt is part of the 100 Million Meals campaign’s massive food aid operations that aims to reach 30 countries in four continents. Food aid distribution is still underway in several countries across the world.

Sara Al Nuaimi, Director at Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), said, "Joining efforts in humanitarian aid is key to battling hunger and malnutrition, especially amidst the exceptional circumstances posed by the coronavirus pandemic. We saw the impact of joint work in Egypt, where humanitarian and social institutions worked together with relevant authorities and charities in an integrated network to ensure food aid reached a wide scope of beneficiaries.

Dr. Moez El Shohdi, Founder and CEO of the Food Banking Regional Network, said that the campaign targets people in dire need and serves as a model for cross-border collaboration in 30 countries to ensure sustainability and continuity of humanitarian and charity work. The campaign is reaching individuals and families most impacted by hunger and malnutrition, which today affects more than 821 million across the globe.

Established in 2013 as a non-profit organisation, the Food Banking Regional Network helped set-up tens of food banks throughout the Arab world, Africa, and Asia. As an umbrella network of food banks in 104 countries, it provides professional, financial, and logistical support to help local food banks provide food aid to those in need, eliminate hunger, and combat food waste.

Launched in Ramadan 2021, the 100 Million Meals campaign, organised by MBRGI, concluded earlier in May with collecting double its targeted donations to provide 216 million meals across 30 countries.