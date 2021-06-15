UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'1001 Titles' Engages Community In Broad Cultural Workshops

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 10:45 PM

'1001 Titles' engages community in broad cultural workshops

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2021) The "1001 Titles" has brought together a host of Emirati and Arab artists, authors, and publishers who are participating in a series of cultural and literary workshops and discussions as part of its ongoing mission to expand the communityâ€™s knowledge and intellectual experiences.

The activities, organised in both virtual and in-person formats by the initiative, commenced earlier this year in April and will run until November 2021, and targets all members of the community.

On Sunday 13th June, Bandar Suleiman led a virtual workshop titled, "Sketch Notes", to enable a broader segment of the community to explore the basics of sketching and develop and deepen skills related to the art form.

At the virtual session of "Skills and techniques for writing for adolescents" on Tuesday, 6th July, cultural expert Dr. Wafa Thabet Mezghani will highlight the history of literature and discuss the criteria for selecting suitable content according to age groups, in addition to explaining how to add elements of suspense for a more gripping read.

A five-day workshop, from Sunday, 8th August to Thursday, 12th August, led by Kuwaiti novelist and short-story writer, Taleb Al-Refai, will focus on "The art of creative writing". The author will share his knowledge on creative writing and outline best practices to develop rich content that holds the interest of readers.

To coincide with the International Day of Translation on Thursday, 30th September, Emirati publisher, Dr.

Alyazia Khalifa, will conduct a virtual workshop titled "The basics of book translation" to explore its unique characteristics and the challenges facing this sector.

Publisher, Mohamed Kandil, will lead the virtual session titled "Book marketing" on Monday, 11th October, where he will share its essential approach and highlight ways to enhance the knowledge of markets and prepare strategies to gain a competitive advantage that is vital for business continuity and development.

The "1001 Titles" initiative will mark its final session in November, with the session titled "Authors and artists" which will bring together a host of artists and authors to discuss avenues for collaboration on knowledge and expertise exchange to produce advanced works to enrich the knowledge of the new generations.

Earlier, on 26th May, Emirati novelist, Nadia Al Najjar, led a virtual session titled "Short story skills" where she unveiled ways to develop the craft and introduced participants to the process of setting the time and place and developing characters to create a compelling plot.

Throughout April and May, the initiative organised a series of virtual and in-person sessions at the House of Wisdom that brought together eminent authors including Kuwaiti novelist, Mishaal Hamad, Ahmed Al Rahal, Maha Al Shiwi, Asma Al Obaidli, and Egyptian author and screenwriter, Ahmad Mourad.

Related Topics

Exchange Business Lead April May June July August September October November Sunday Market All From Share Best Arab

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SECâ€™s 1,000th meetin ..

23 seconds ago

Dubai Police, municipality team up to enforce law ..

36 seconds ago

Indian journalist in UP dies a day after filing co ..

57 seconds ago

All funds meant for Sindh province to be spent on ..

58 seconds ago

IG Prisons directs for sports, physical activities ..

59 seconds ago

Europe May Join Russian-Chinese Project on Creatio ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.