'1001 Titles' engages community in broad cultural workshops

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2021) The "1001 Titles" has brought together a host of Emirati and Arab artists, authors, and publishers who are participating in a series of cultural and literary workshops and discussions as part of its ongoing mission to expand the communityâ€™s knowledge and intellectual experiences.

The activities, organised in both virtual and in-person formats by the initiative, commenced earlier this year in April and will run until November 2021, and targets all members of the community.

On Sunday 13th June, Bandar Suleiman led a virtual workshop titled, "Sketch Notes", to enable a broader segment of the community to explore the basics of sketching and develop and deepen skills related to the art form.

At the virtual session of "Skills and techniques for writing for adolescents" on Tuesday, 6th July, cultural expert Dr. Wafa Thabet Mezghani will highlight the history of literature and discuss the criteria for selecting suitable content according to age groups, in addition to explaining how to add elements of suspense for a more gripping read.

A five-day workshop, from Sunday, 8th August to Thursday, 12th August, led by Kuwaiti novelist and short-story writer, Taleb Al-Refai, will focus on "The art of creative writing". The author will share his knowledge on creative writing and outline best practices to develop rich content that holds the interest of readers.

To coincide with the International Day of Translation on Thursday, 30th September, Emirati publisher, Dr.

Alyazia Khalifa, will conduct a virtual workshop titled "The basics of book translation" to explore its unique characteristics and the challenges facing this sector.

Publisher, Mohamed Kandil, will lead the virtual session titled "Book marketing" on Monday, 11th October, where he will share its essential approach and highlight ways to enhance the knowledge of markets and prepare strategies to gain a competitive advantage that is vital for business continuity and development.

The "1001 Titles" initiative will mark its final session in November, with the session titled "Authors and artists" which will bring together a host of artists and authors to discuss avenues for collaboration on knowledge and expertise exchange to produce advanced works to enrich the knowledge of the new generations.

Earlier, on 26th May, Emirati novelist, Nadia Al Najjar, led a virtual session titled "Short story skills" where she unveiled ways to develop the craft and introduced participants to the process of setting the time and place and developing characters to create a compelling plot.

Throughout April and May, the initiative organised a series of virtual and in-person sessions at the House of Wisdom that brought together eminent authors including Kuwaiti novelist, Mishaal Hamad, Ahmed Al Rahal, Maha Al Shiwi, Asma Al Obaidli, and Egyptian author and screenwriter, Ahmad Mourad.