'50 Days To 50': Nationwide Celebration Activities For 50th UAE National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2021) As part of the Year of the 50th celebrations, the UAE's Golden Jubilee Celebrations Committee invites the public for nationwide celebrations to mark a 50-day countdown to the 50th UAE National Day on 2nd December, 2021.

For the first time in the history of the UAE, celebrations of the National Day will begin 50 days before 2nd December to mark the country’s Golden Jubilee milestone. The initiative, titled 50 days to 50, invites all those who call the UAE home to participate in the celebrations by following a series of activations, rituals, and challenges on the official UAE National Day social media platforms @OfficialUAEND.

Commenting on the 50 Days to 50 initiative, Shaikha Al Ketbi, Head of Creative Strategy of the Year of the 50th, said, "We cannot but acknowledge and admire the UAE's achievements for the past 50 years, culminating towards an exceptional year."

"With over 200 nationalities living in the UAE, we invite everyone who calls the UAE home to celebrate by learning more about the traditions and rituals that make our great society, and participate in our daily activities in the lead up to the official National Day Ceremony," she added.

Every day, people in the UAE are invited to visit attractions, discover hidden gems around the country, learn and sing the UAE’s national anthem, submit photographs of different locations in the country that are meaningful to them, and participate in the joyous celebrations leading up to the National Day with their friends and family.

The Golden Jubilee Celebrations Committee also invites all government entities, private companies, schools and organizations to join the nation in celebrating every day for the next 50 days.

The Official 50th National Day Celebration will take place on 2nd December. More information about the ceremony will be announced soon.

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan declared the year 2021 as 'The Year of the 50th' to commemorate 50 years since the nation’s founding in 1971. Since April 2021, those who call the UAE home have been invited to celebrate their achievements, honour the ‘Early Dreamers’ in their families, and write ‘Letters to the Future’ about the progress they wish to see in the next 50 years to come.

More information is available on the official UAE National Day social media accounts @OfficialUAEND on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter; and on the official website www.UAENationalDay.ae.