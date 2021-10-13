UrduPoint.com

'50 Days To 50': Nationwide Celebration Activities For 50th UAE National Day

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 01:30 PM

&#039;50 Days to 50&#039;: Nationwide celebration activities for 50th UAE National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2021) As part of the Year of the 50th celebrations, the UAE's Golden Jubilee Celebrations Committee invites the public for nationwide celebrations to mark a 50-day countdown to the 50th UAE National Day on 2nd December, 2021.

For the first time in the history of the UAE, celebrations of the National Day will begin 50 days before 2nd December to mark the country’s Golden Jubilee milestone. The initiative, titled 50 days to 50, invites all those who call the UAE home to participate in the celebrations by following a series of activations, rituals, and challenges on the official UAE National Day social media platforms @OfficialUAEND.

Commenting on the 50 Days to 50 initiative, Shaikha Al Ketbi, Head of Creative Strategy of the Year of the 50th, said, "We cannot but acknowledge and admire the UAE's achievements for the past 50 years, culminating towards an exceptional year."

"With over 200 nationalities living in the UAE, we invite everyone who calls the UAE home to celebrate by learning more about the traditions and rituals that make our great society, and participate in our daily activities in the lead up to the official National Day Ceremony," she added.

Every day, people in the UAE are invited to visit attractions, discover hidden gems around the country, learn and sing the UAE’s national anthem, submit photographs of different locations in the country that are meaningful to them, and participate in the joyous celebrations leading up to the National Day with their friends and family.

The Golden Jubilee Celebrations Committee also invites all government entities, private companies, schools and organizations to join the nation in celebrating every day for the next 50 days.

The Official 50th National Day Celebration will take place on 2nd December. More information about the ceremony will be announced soon.

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan declared the year 2021 as 'The Year of the 50th' to commemorate 50 years since the nation’s founding in 1971. Since April 2021, those who call the UAE home have been invited to celebrate their achievements, honour the ‘Early Dreamers’ in their families, and write ‘Letters to the Future’ about the progress they wish to see in the next 50 years to come.

More information is available on the official UAE National Day social media accounts @OfficialUAEND on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter; and on the official website www.UAENationalDay.ae.

Related Topics

Social Media Facebook UAE Visit Progress Lead April December Gold Family All Government Singer Pakistan Limited Instagram

Recent Stories

S.Korea's ICT export hits record high in September ..

S.Korea's ICT export hits record high in September

16 minutes ago
 Portugal to create technological free zones for cl ..

Portugal to create technological free zones for clean energy

16 minutes ago
 China's foreign trade up 22.7 pct in first three q ..

China's foreign trade up 22.7 pct in first three quarters

17 minutes ago
 India to Resume Domestic Flights at Full Capacity ..

India to Resume Domestic Flights at Full Capacity From October 18 - Reports

17 minutes ago
 First UN Plane With Aid for Afghanistan to Land in ..

First UN Plane With Aid for Afghanistan to Land in Uzbekistan on Friday - Logist ..

17 minutes ago
 Colombia see World Cup qualifier against Ecuador a ..

Colombia see World Cup qualifier against Ecuador as final

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.