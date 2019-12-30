'Abrahamic Family House will spread tolerance and peace,' Spanish newspaper El Español says

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2019) The Abrahamic Family House - a complex that will consist of a mosque, church and synagogue in Abu Dhabi - will be an inter-religious space to "spread tolerance and peace," Spanish online newspaper El Español said.

The newspaper hailed the UAE’s endeavours to "raise religious freedom," noting the significance of Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, carrying out a Papal Mass in Abu Dhabi in February, the first ever on the Arabian Peninsula.

In a feature published yesterday, El Español highlighted the fact that the plan to build this complex, which will be opened in 2022 on Saadiyat Island, was devised in commemoration of the historic visit of Pope Francis and Dr. Ahmed Al Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar.

During that visit, the historic 'Document on Human Fraternity' was signed by Pope Francis and Al Tayeb.

The centre will consist of three large buildings arranged around a central garden, under which a museum and an educational centre will be located.

With a contemporary design, the three buildings will have a similar silhouette, with geometric shapes, but with details that differentiate each religion. In this way, it aims to communicate "the shared origins of the three religions, as well as their cultural and historical differences," according to British firm, Adjaye Associates, that won the contract to design the Abrahamic Family House.

Adjaye Associates also designed the Nobel Peace prize Centre in Oslo and the National Museum of African American History in Washington, DC.

The company's founder David Adjaye once described the garden surrounding the houses of worship as a "powerful metaphor, this safe space where community, connection and civility combine."