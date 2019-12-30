UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Abrahamic Family House Will Spread Tolerance And Peace,' Spanish Newspaper El Español Says

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 04:15 PM

'Abrahamic Family House will spread tolerance and peace,' Spanish newspaper El Español says

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2019) The Abrahamic Family House - a complex that will consist of a mosque, church and synagogue in Abu Dhabi - will be an inter-religious space to "spread tolerance and peace," Spanish online newspaper El Español said.

The newspaper hailed the UAE’s endeavours to "raise religious freedom," noting the significance of Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, carrying out a Papal Mass in Abu Dhabi in February, the first ever on the Arabian Peninsula.

In a feature published yesterday, El Español highlighted the fact that the plan to build this complex, which will be opened in 2022 on Saadiyat Island, was devised in commemoration of the historic visit of Pope Francis and Dr. Ahmed Al Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar.

During that visit, the historic 'Document on Human Fraternity' was signed by Pope Francis and Al Tayeb.

The centre will consist of three large buildings arranged around a central garden, under which a museum and an educational centre will be located.

With a contemporary design, the three buildings will have a similar silhouette, with geometric shapes, but with details that differentiate each religion. In this way, it aims to communicate "the shared origins of the three religions, as well as their cultural and historical differences," according to British firm, Adjaye Associates, that won the contract to design the Abrahamic Family House.

Adjaye Associates also designed the Nobel Peace prize Centre in Oslo and the National Museum of African American History in Washington, DC.

The company's founder David Adjaye once described the garden surrounding the houses of worship as a "powerful metaphor, this safe space where community, connection and civility combine."

Related Topics

Washington Abu Dhabi Visit Oslo David February Mosque Church Family

Recent Stories

Bilawal makes conditional offer to MQM in Sindh go ..

11 minutes ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry underlines ..

1 minute ago

Taliban say have 'no ceasefire plans' in Afghanist ..

2 minutes ago

Ukraine's Gas Transmission System Operator Announc ..

2 minutes ago

Mostly sunny weather likely in Karachi on Tuesday

2 minutes ago

University of Agriculture Faisalabad(UAF) invites ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.