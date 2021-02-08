UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Abu Dhabi Chamber SME Award' To Take Place On February 16

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 03:00 PM

'Abu Dhabi Chamber SME Award' to take place on February 16

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry is preparing to hold the first edition of Abu Dhabi Chamber SME Award on 16th February.

The ceremony will see the participation of many creative and innovative participants from diverse sectors including trade, retail, healthcare, contracting and industrial sectors, education, ICT and sport sectors, among other.

Abu Dhabi Chamber SME Award is one of the initiatives taken by the Chamber to reflect its commitment towards being a strategic partner in the success and excellence of SMEs in Abu Dhabi by unleashing their creative potentials and motivating them to compete in all fields.

The award is but a small part of the efforts the Chamber exerts, including the Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award and the Future Entrepreneurs Award, to play its role of empowering the business community in order to create a sustainable and diverse economy in Abu Dhabi built on high added value and encourages towards supporting innovative investment projects.

The award management has prepared a complete programme to enable owners of micro, small and medium enterprises to prepare and plan for their businesses by adopting a proven model by well-known and successful international establishments.

Related Topics

Business Education Abu Dhabi Chamber February Commerce All From Industry

Recent Stories

No discrimination in provision of facilities to sp ..

9 seconds ago

Moscow Dislikes Attempts to Reject Ukraine's Cultu ..

2 minutes ago

Kremlin on Foreign Diplomats Expulsion: We Will No ..

2 minutes ago

SSP directs Police to improve traffic situation in ..

2 minutes ago

Japan's Nishikori 'kind of happy' despite falling ..

2 minutes ago

Tanzania's virus surge dents claims of prayer 'cur ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.