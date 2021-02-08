'Abu Dhabi Chamber SME Award' to take place on February 16

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry is preparing to hold the first edition of Abu Dhabi Chamber SME Award on 16th February.

The ceremony will see the participation of many creative and innovative participants from diverse sectors including trade, retail, healthcare, contracting and industrial sectors, education, ICT and sport sectors, among other.

Abu Dhabi Chamber SME Award is one of the initiatives taken by the Chamber to reflect its commitment towards being a strategic partner in the success and excellence of SMEs in Abu Dhabi by unleashing their creative potentials and motivating them to compete in all fields.

The award is but a small part of the efforts the Chamber exerts, including the Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award and the Future Entrepreneurs Award, to play its role of empowering the business community in order to create a sustainable and diverse economy in Abu Dhabi built on high added value and encourages towards supporting innovative investment projects.

The award management has prepared a complete programme to enable owners of micro, small and medium enterprises to prepare and plan for their businesses by adopting a proven model by well-known and successful international establishments.