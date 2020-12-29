UrduPoint.com
'Abu Dhabi Next Generation’ Programme Graduates Honoured

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 02:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2020) The Abu Dhabi school of Government (ADSG), in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Youth Council, has held its first virtual graduation ceremony for the first cohort of its ‘Abu Dhabi Next Generation’ programme.

Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, and Ali bin Rashid Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Department of Government Support, attended the graduation.

Launched in March 2020, the programme was created in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Youth Council and the global e-learning platform Udacity with the aim of enhancing young people’s technical prowess and leadership skills.

The programme witnessed the successful graduation of 170 participants who obtained professional and accredited nanodegrees certificates. The first cohort saw 63 participants obtain certification in 'Digital Marketing' nanodegree courses, whilst 107 participants obtained nanodegree certification in 'Business Analysis'.

Aimed at developing the technical skills of Abu Dhabi’s youth, the programme prepares participants with the skills needed to adapt to a rapidly changing labour market, as they play a pivotal role in strengthening the Emirate’s efforts toward digital transformation.

It also enables its participants to gain a deeper understanding on how to keep abreast of the latest developments, allowing them to strive for excellence in their careers.

Dr. Nama Salmeen Alameri, Dean of the Abu Dhabi School of Government, said, "We are proud to have witnessed the successful graduation of the Abu Dhabi Next Generation programme’s first cohort.

We extend our congratulations to them for successfully completing and passing the programme with flying colors. We are committed to continually providing young people in Abu Dhabi with creative avenues to develop their skills and competencies, and we wish all of this year’s graduates success in their future careers. "

In order to impart a more hands-on experience, the programme provided the participants the opportunity to work on projects and receive evaluations from technology sector experts in leading institutions and companies. It also provided guidance to the participants, as well as the flexibility to align their personal schedules by making classes available on e-learning platforms.

Mariam Al Mehyas, President of the Abu Dhabi Youth Council, stated, "The launch of the nanodegree programmes through the Udacity platform is the fruit of continuous cooperation with the Abu Dhabi School of Government, through which we aspire to provide the best and latest technologies and knowledge in the advanced fields that the labour market needs, in line with its aspirations and strategies."

The second edition of the ‘Abu Dhabi Next Generation’ programme witnessed the registration of 500 participants with a focus on Digital Marketing, Front End Web Development, business Analysis, and Artificial Intelligence certifications.

