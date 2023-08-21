'Accident-Free Day' Pledge Offers Deduction Of 4 Black Traffic Points

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2023) The Federal Traffic Council has introduced a positive initiative by striking off (4) black traffic points, rewarding individuals who actively engage in the national campaign "Accident-Free Day.”

Rolled out alongside the new school year, this initiative urges people to participate. To claim the deduction, it is required to sign the pledge related to the initiative which is available via the link that was announced on the social media accounts, the websites of the Ministry of Interior and the general commands of the police, in addition to not recording any traffic violations or accidents on this day, so that we can obtain Together, the slogan " Accident-Free Day" and to be a motivation for everyone to spread this day so that all our days are without accidents or traffic violations.

Brig. General Engineer Hussain Ahmed Al Harthy, Chair of the Federal Traffic Council, detailed the purpose behind this initiative.

Designed to bolster participation and road safety awareness, it falls under the umbrella of the nation's traffic sector initiatives. The announcement serves as both encouragement and a reminder of the day's significance in promoting traffic safety and awareness.

Al Harthy emphasised the universal call to raise awareness and follow traffic regulations. Upholding these principles in a consistent and broad manner is essential. Participants who maintain this commitment will receive a reward of 4 black traffic points deducted from their record.

Highlighting the collaborative nature of their work, he stressed their unified approach towards achieving the UAE's vision. The "Accident-Free Day" initiative aims to build on existing efforts by various concerned entities in the nation. This aligns with the nation's wise leadership vision and sustainable development objectives.