'Ajman Art Touring' Launched To Enrich Cultural, Artistic Scene In Emirate

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2021) The Ajman Department for Tourism Development has organised its latest initiative under the name of the "Ajman Art Touring", to exhibit the works and the paintings of talented artists. The move is part of the Department's objectives to support talents and ensure the sustainability of the arts and culture sector, as well as enrich the cultural scene in the emirate.

This initiative comes as part of the Art and Cultural Office’s objectives, where the department has partnered with more than 250 local and international artists during the recently launched Al Murabbaa Arts Festival, to promote their artworks, in collaboration with strategic partners from the hospitality sector in the emirate.

The Ajman Art Touring, which comes as part of the "World’s Coolest Winter" campaign, aims to highlight Ajman as the main destination for arts and culture, in addition, to support and promote artists by building a sustainable relationship with them to exhibit their work, as Ajman Tourism seeks to extend its artistic initiatives after Al Murabbaa Arts Festival and involve its strategic partners from the hospitality sector in all its cultural activities.

Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director-General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, stated that the initiative greatly contributes to enriching the cultural sector in Ajman by supporting artistic talents and offering them a platform to showcase their various artworks, which will reflect Ajman’s thriving and diverse cultural scene on both local and international levels. The department is always working to promote cultural and artistic activities, support the artistic movements, and raise awareness on the importance of culture in preserving the Emirati identity and reinforcing its position.

He added that the Ajman Art Touring exhibits the artworks of promising artists and offers them a solid platform to interact with the public, where residents and visitors of the emirate can discover new kinds of arts and expand their knowledge in this field, in addition to promoting Ajman’s position as a leading cultural and artistic destination that encompasses a multitude of talents.