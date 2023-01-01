'Al-Jundi' Journal Publishes Issue No 588 For January 2023

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jan, 2023) Al-Jundi, a journal issued by the UAE Ministry of Defence, has published its January 2023 issue No. 588.

Through its latest issue published in both Arabic and English, the journal using research and analysis touched on several vital issues and topics, as well as the most important events and news related to the Ministry of Defence and the UAE Armed Forces.

Under the title "The UAE’s journey to the moon", Al-Jundi said in its editorial, “The UAE managed to carve its name in golden letters on the history pages, achieving a historical achievement, by successfully sending the Rashid Rover to the moon,” adding that this achievement was “made even more significant by the fact that the research teams and the cadres that made this dream a reality, were Emirati”.

Furthermore, the editorial said that “the UAE’s move to explore space under the supervision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum opens new scientific doors for Emirati and Arab youth as well as everyone who means well to humanity”.

The new issue of "Al-Jundi" touches on the most prominent political, military, and security events, weapon news, as well as scientific and technological developments achieved by modern technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) in the military field.

The Journal devoted its main file section of the January 2023 issue to discussing "Metaverse wars between fact and fiction… Will augmented reality become a battlefield?"

In its “Studies and Analysis” section, Al-Jundi offered a study titled “NATO Specification: A Common Language of Understanding among Allies”, in addition to another study titled “Dual-use technology”.

The Journal dedicated sections for the opinions and analyses of elite Emirati and Arab writers discussing various issues and matters of interest to readers.

Founded in 1973, Al Jundi's first issue was published in October, covering the news and activities of the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates, and through a set of distinguished writers and experts in defence and security from around the world, Al-Jundi publishes studies, research, reports, and specialised military files, dealing with research and analysis many vital issues and topics of interest for its followers in the UAE, the Arab region and the world.