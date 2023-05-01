'Al-Jundi' Journal Publishes Issue No 592 For May 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st May, 2023) Al-Jundi, a journal issued by the UAE Ministry of Defence, has published its new May 2023 issue No. 592.

Through its latest issue, published in both Arabic and English, the journal touched on several vital issues and topics, as well as the most important events and news related to the Ministry of Defence and the UAE Armed Forces.

Under the title " The UAE … A Beacon of Civilisation & Goodness”, Al-Jundi said in its editorial, “Under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the march of government work from 2006 to 2023 witnessed many achievements and successes that consolidated the country's position as one of the fastest growing countries in the region and the world, as various social, economic and scientific sectors flourished, making the UAE a pioneering development model for excellence and efficiency.”

The new issue highlighted the most prominent political, military, and security events, new weapons, and scientific and technological developments achieved by modern technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) in the military field.

The Journal’s main file section of the May 2023 issue came titled “The 1st international summit on responsible artificial intelligence in the military …context, objectives, content and results”.

In its “Studies and Analyses” section, Al-Jundi offered a study titled “War in the 21st Century at the Strategic Level” in addition to another study titled “International Humanitarian Law: War Has its Rules”.

The Journal dedicated sections for the opinions and analyses of elite Emirati and Arab writers discussing various issues and matters of interest to readers.

Founded in 1973, Al Jundi's first issue was published in October, covering the news and activities of the Ministry of Defence and the UAE Armed Forces. Through a set of distinguished worldwide writers and experts in defence and security, Al-Jundi publishes studies, research, reports, and specialised military files, dealing with research and analysis of many vital issues and topics of interest for its followers regionally and globally.