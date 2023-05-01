UrduPoint.com

'Al-Jundi' Journal Publishes Issue No 592 For May 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 01, 2023 | 12:45 PM

&#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 592 for May 2023

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st May, 2023) Al-Jundi, a journal issued by the UAE Ministry of Defence, has published its new May 2023 issue No. 592.

Through its latest issue, published in both Arabic and English, the journal touched on several vital issues and topics, as well as the most important events and news related to the Ministry of Defence and the UAE Armed Forces.

Under the title " The UAE … A Beacon of Civilisation & Goodness”, Al-Jundi said in its editorial, “Under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the march of government work from 2006 to 2023 witnessed many achievements and successes that consolidated the country's position as one of the fastest growing countries in the region and the world, as various social, economic and scientific sectors flourished, making the UAE a pioneering development model for excellence and efficiency.”

The new issue highlighted the most prominent political, military, and security events, new weapons, and scientific and technological developments achieved by modern technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) in the military field.

The Journal’s main file section of the May 2023 issue came titled “The 1st international summit on responsible artificial intelligence in the military …context, objectives, content and results”.

In its “Studies and Analyses” section, Al-Jundi offered a study titled “War in the 21st Century at the Strategic Level” in addition to another study titled “International Humanitarian Law: War Has its Rules”.

The Journal dedicated sections for the opinions and analyses of elite Emirati and Arab writers discussing various issues and matters of interest to readers.

Founded in 1973, Al Jundi's first issue was published in October, covering the news and activities of the Ministry of Defence and the UAE Armed Forces. Through a set of distinguished worldwide writers and experts in defence and security, Al-Jundi publishes studies, research, reports, and specialised military files, dealing with research and analysis of many vital issues and topics of interest for its followers regionally and globally.

Related Topics

Century Prime Minister World UAE Dubai Rashid March May October From Government Arab

Recent Stories

Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council signs MoU w ..

Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council signs MoU with PwC Academy

11 minutes ago
 President, PM stress upon protecting rights of lab ..

President, PM stress upon protecting rights of labourers

27 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group announces purchase of vessels follo ..

AD Ports Group announces purchase of vessels following strategic agreements

1 hour ago
 UAE Pro League announces best monthly awards winne ..

UAE Pro League announces best monthly awards winners for April

1 hour ago
 Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude strikes Northern Indon ..

Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude strikes Northern Indonesia

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.