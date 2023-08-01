'Al-Jundi' Journal Publishes Issue No 595 For August 2023

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2023) Al-Jundi journal issued by the UAE Ministry of Defence has published its new August 2023 issue No. 595.

Through its latest issue, published in Arabic and English, the journal touched on several vital issues and topics, as well as the most important events and news related to the Ministry of Defence and the UAE Armed Forces.

The new issue of Al-Jundi discussed the most prominent political, military, and security events, new weapons, and scientific and technological developments achieved by modern technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) in the military field.

The journal has dedicated sections for the opinions and analyses of elite Emirati and Arab writers discussing various issues and matters of interest to readers.

Founded in 1973, Al Jundi's first issue was published in October, covering the news and activities of the Ministry of Defence and the UAE's Armed Forces through a set of distinguished writers and experts in defence and security worldwide.