'Al Jundi' Magazine Provides Realistic Understanding Of Military And Security Sector: Commander Of Land Forces

Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2023 | 02:00 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2023) ABU DHABI, 1st October, 2023 (WAM) – For fifty years, "Al Jundi'' Magazine has influenced us with important topics in various defence and security fields by publishing studies, research, and reports that address issues of regional and international relevance, becoming a reference that we rely on in our practical lives regarding military and security matters, stated Major General Saeed Rashid Al Shehhi, Commander of the UAE Land Forces.

In a statement marking the magazine’s 50th anniversary, Major General Saeed Rashid Al Shehhi said:’’This month, Al-Jundi Magazine celebrates its fiftieth anniversary since its establishment in 1973.

We eagerly anticipate reading each new issue full of diverse content.
Furthermore, he explained Al Jundi has not overlooked keeping up with the requirements of the modern age, embracing digital transformation to ensure its reach to all its readers and achieve the maximum expected benefit: gaining a realistic understanding of the military and security sector with the highest standards of professionalism and expertise.

The magazine has set "contributing to the production of knowledge that serves decision-makers" as its mission, and today, we see the fruits of its labour around us, he added.

