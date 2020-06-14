UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Al Qana' Construction Is On Track For Completion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 07:30 PM

'Al Qana' construction is on track for completion

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2020) Abu Dhabi’s upcoming destination, Al Qana, is on track for construction completion by end of Q4 2020.

Developed by Al Barakah International Investment, the landmark location which will be Abu Dhabi’s newest waterfront destination, also revealed some of its progress milestones.

The company revealed that 90 percent of the middle East’s largest aquarium is completed, 80 percent of the cinema is completed, and all four pedestrian bridges, connecting both sides of the canal (total 2200 tons of steel) are installed.

Also, all basement parking facilities are now completed, all major entertainment attractions are leased to management team of international experts are hired and onboard Al Qana has so far cost over AED1 billion to construct, under management by developers Al Barakah International Investment.

Fouad Mashal, CEO of Al Barakah International Investment, and the leader behind Al Qana, said, "Al Qana will support the transformation of Abu Dhabi’s landscape. It’s a destination for the whole family where the great diversity of the capital will be celebrated."

"The project has a clear plan and timeline in place despite the pandemic. By following guidelines from the relevant authorities, we have also successfully maintained very high health and safety measures for our office and construction site workers," he added.

In turn, Stuart Gissing, General Manager at Al Qana, stated, "We have managed to adapt to the situation and found new modes of working to ensure that there is continuity for the project’s construction and operations management."

Related Topics

Company Abu Dhabi Progress Middle East SITE 2020 Family All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

India reports more than 11,000 new COVID-19 cases

36 minutes ago

SSC witnesses 30% return to the workplace

36 minutes ago

World Security introduces &#039;Smart Helmet&#039; ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Investments enhances sustainable reporting; ..

1 hour ago

SCCI, ADEX hold joint webinar on financing service ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs remote meeting of Educat ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.