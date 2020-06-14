'Al Qana' construction is on track for completion

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2020) Abu Dhabi’s upcoming destination, Al Qana, is on track for construction completion by end of Q4 2020.

Developed by Al Barakah International Investment, the landmark location which will be Abu Dhabi’s newest waterfront destination, also revealed some of its progress milestones.

The company revealed that 90 percent of the middle East’s largest aquarium is completed, 80 percent of the cinema is completed, and all four pedestrian bridges, connecting both sides of the canal (total 2200 tons of steel) are installed.

Also, all basement parking facilities are now completed, all major entertainment attractions are leased to management team of international experts are hired and onboard Al Qana has so far cost over AED1 billion to construct, under management by developers Al Barakah International Investment.

Fouad Mashal, CEO of Al Barakah International Investment, and the leader behind Al Qana, said, "Al Qana will support the transformation of Abu Dhabi’s landscape. It’s a destination for the whole family where the great diversity of the capital will be celebrated."

"The project has a clear plan and timeline in place despite the pandemic. By following guidelines from the relevant authorities, we have also successfully maintained very high health and safety measures for our office and construction site workers," he added.

In turn, Stuart Gissing, General Manager at Al Qana, stated, "We have managed to adapt to the situation and found new modes of working to ensure that there is continuity for the project’s construction and operations management."