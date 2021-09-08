UrduPoint.com

'Al Seer Marine', 'BGN International' Form AED624 Million Joint Venture Partnership

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 03:45 PM

&#039;Al Seer Marine&#039;, &#039;BGN International&#039; form AED624 million joint venture partnership

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2021) Al Seer Marine, a marine company in the middle East region that is engaged across multiple marine sectors, has announced the formation of a joint venture with BGN International, one of the leading energy, trading, storage, and transportation companies, to acquire a portfolio of Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs) for the transport of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

In addition, the joint venture has agreed to award Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) in Korea with an order to build two new VLGCs, both sized at 86,000 cubic metres capacity. The new-build VLGCs are due for delivery in the first and second quarters of 2023 respectively. The propulsion machinery of each ship will be LPG fuelled, making them environmentally friendly with fewer emissions.

Reahd Al Kindi, Al Seer Marine’s Chairman, said, "Continued global demand for cleaner fuel-burning sources such as LPG in emerging markets will require greater infrastructure including VLGCs. We have identified this as an area of tremendous long-term growth and with the backing of the IHC, agreed to a partnership with BGN, one of the leading LPG and energy suppliers in the world. The partnership will bring together operational, regional, and financial expertise to manage the initial portfolio of VLGCs we have just acquired as well as the growth potential in the marketplace.

"

The partnership marks a shift in strategy for Al Seer Marine, which previously engaged in multiple marine sectors such as high-tech boatbuilding, unmanned systems development, and manufacturing. The company also has a training institute, Al Seer Marine Training Institute (ASMTI), for product training, maintenance, and support services as well as supply logistics, 24x7 yacht management and project management.

Ruya Bayegan, CEO of BGN International, said, "With continued growth for LPG demand, expanding BGN’s global infrastructure will be critical. This joint venture with IHC and Al Seer Marine represents another strategic partnership for BGN and an opportunity for scalable growth in the foreseeable future."

Al Seer has identified an area of growth when it comes to exporting LPG and LNG (liquified natural gas) utilising VLGCs. These vessels are generally 250 to 300 metres long and have four to six storage tanks on board, capable of loading anywhere between 100,000 to 200,000 cubic metres of gas.

"We have ordered two vessels from Hyundai Heavy Industries, the largest shipbuilder in the world, and depending on how we see demand, may well purchase further vessels or order more," Al-Kindi added.

There is a limited supply of vessels, with only 312 VLGCs in the world as of the start of the year, and 18 of those operating as storage units.

Related Topics

LPG World Company Middle East Bulgarian Lev May Gas Market Islamabad High Court From Hyundai

Recent Stories

Aiman, Muneeb win fans' hearts at Minal Khan's dho ..

Aiman, Muneeb win fans' hearts at Minal Khan's dholki event

12 minutes ago
 New schedule for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Hocke ..

New schedule for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Hockey League-2021 trials announced ..

4 minutes ago
 Hayter leads Tour of Britain, Ineos Grenadiers win ..

Hayter leads Tour of Britain, Ineos Grenadiers win time-trial

4 minutes ago
 Displaced Ivorians' refugee status set to end next ..

Displaced Ivorians' refugee status set to end next year: UN

4 minutes ago
 Afghanistan must be enabled to get through testing ..

Afghanistan must be enabled to get through testing times: FM

4 minutes ago
 Russia's emergencies minister dies during drills

Russia's emergencies minister dies during drills

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.