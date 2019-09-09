'Arab Ministerial Quartet Committee' to meet tomorrow in Cairo

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2019) The "Arab Ministerial Quartet Committee" monitoring the crisis with Iran will hold a ministerial meeting tomorrow in Cairo.

It will be chaired by the UAE and attended by Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League, before the 152nd session of the Arab League Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs.

The committee will discuss a report drafted by the Arab League General Secretariat on the crisis with Iran and ways of countering its intervention in the internal affairs of Arab countries on political, economic and media levels. It also drafted a statement on this issue, as well as a related resolution that will be submitted to a meeting of Arab ministers of foreign affairs meeting, as part of its agenda article, titled, "Iranian Intervention in the Internal Affairs of Arab Countries."