UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Arab Ministerial Quartet Committee' To Meet Tomorrow In Cairo

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 06:30 PM

'Arab Ministerial Quartet Committee' to meet tomorrow in Cairo

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2019) The "Arab Ministerial Quartet Committee" monitoring the crisis with Iran will hold a ministerial meeting tomorrow in Cairo.

It will be chaired by the UAE and attended by Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League, before the 152nd session of the Arab League Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs.

The committee will discuss a report drafted by the Arab League General Secretariat on the crisis with Iran and ways of countering its intervention in the internal affairs of Arab countries on political, economic and media levels. It also drafted a statement on this issue, as well as a related resolution that will be submitted to a meeting of Arab ministers of foreign affairs meeting, as part of its agenda article, titled, "Iranian Intervention in the Internal Affairs of Arab Countries."

Related Topics

Resolution Iran Egypt UAE Cairo Bahrain Saudi Arabia Media Arab

Recent Stories

TRA to launch innovative projects at GITEX Technol ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of ‘Education ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Pulse platform attracts 1.5 million internat ..

2 hours ago

Dubai to host ICOMIA World Marina Conference 2020

2 hours ago

Grand Energy Transition needs knowledge-based, tec ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health launches 11th edition of &#039; ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.