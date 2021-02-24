'AREA 2071' hosts 11 Italian companies as part of Global Startup Programme

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2021) AREA 2071, Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) innovation ecosystem, announced its hosting of 11 Italian start-ups participating in the second edition of the Global Startup Programme, promoted by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and organised by ITA, for the first time in Dubai and the UAE.

This step comes as part of DFF’s efforts in strengthening relations between the Italian Trade Agency in Dubai and the bilateral relations between both countries in various economic and technological fields.

The collaboration supports Italian companies participating in the programme with a better understanding of the UAE market and gain UAE based best practices and experience in the innovation and entrepreneurship sector. The programme further supports the companies with investment opportunities, enabling them to expand their business in the UAE and around the world.

DFF’s Dubai Future Accelerators programme will organise a special programme for the participating companies over an 8-week period that includes a number of workshops, interactive sessions, promotional and marketing events, and social and cultural activities.

Abdulaziz AlJaziri, Deputy CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, said, "Our partnership with the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to host the Global Startup Programme at AREA 2071 is a proof-point to the foundation’s continues efforts in attracting startups and talents to the region, supporting them in understanding the local market, as well as connecting them with relevant stakeholders and opportunities that will allow their startups and businesses to grow from Dubai".

Nicola Lener, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE, stated, "Despite these difficult times, we are happy to bring 11 innovative Italian startups to the UAE showing the vitality of Italy’s start-up sector, which has boomed over the years with 11,900 startups registered in Italy as of December 2020. Indeed, innovation is key for the further growth of the economic relations between Italy and the UAE and Dubai Future Foundation is an outstanding partner in this project".

Amedeo Scarpa, Director ITA Dubai, said, "The Global Start Up Programme is an integrated programme abroad for Italian startups involved in the development of innovative products and services. Technology is the future and, not by chance, 18 percent of new Italian startups are founded by under 35. The second edition of the Global Start Up Programme sees the participation of 108 Italian innovative startups, demonstrating that ITA supports a strong startup ecosystem by creating international visibility. We are very happy to partner with Dubai Future Foundation and to offer to the 11 Italian innovative startups, landing to the UAE, the opportunity to grow in terms of capacity building, ecosystem engagement and business development.

The UAE Global Startup Programme, includes Italian innovative startups in various technical expertise, such as artificial intelligence, information communication technology, Automotive, MedTech, Circular Economy and Smart Cities medical technology, the circular economy, smart cities, transportation, and many others.

The UAE is one of the 10 countries around the world that will host the companies participating in the programme, in addition to Argentina, China, France, Germany, Japan, India, Israel, the UK and the US. The list of companies that will be participating in this year’s edition and hosted in AREA 2071 are: BCC Studio, Biopic, Geeks academy Europe, Find My Lost, MIEEG, Pigro, Strategic BIM, Symbriago, Tolemaica, Valiamo, and Uose.

Dubai Future Foundation’s innovation ecosystem, AREA 2071 was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to drive global change through collaborative engagements between the public and private sectors, startups, entrepreneurs and innovators.

AREA 2071 brings together talent, government, the private sector and other great minds to collaborate in designing and testing innovative solutions for the future. It also creates strategic collaborations, provides growth opportunities and tools for its community to be future ready. AREA 2071 is home to some of the region’s most innovative initiatives.