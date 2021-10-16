UrduPoint.com

'Art And Architecture Series' Showcases Distinct Features Of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2021) Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre periodically publishes its cultural series, "Art and Architecture", on the Centre’s Instagram page @szgmc_ae. The publication is part of a larger national effort to keep alive the country’s unique culture and traditions that are rooted in islam.

The Centre's cultural tour guides educate followers on social media platforms, and those interested from different cultures of the world, about the Mosque’s Islamic distinct features, which convey messages of tolerance, coexistence, and cultural rapprochement, through the harmony and diversity of its details.

This episode features the reflective pools that surround Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and represent one of the most important aesthetic features inspired by Islamic architecture. Pools and fountains are known as main elements in decorating Islamic gardens.

With a total area of ​​7,000 square meters, the pools are decorated with thousands of mosaic pieces in blue shades.

They are designed to surround the Mosque from the outside and bring its architecture to life, reflecting the mosque’s magnificent columns and becoming even more spectacular by the lighting at night.

These reflective pools have rectangular shapes, which adds an aesthetic element to the and attracts the attention of visitors.

The pools at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque also contribute to reducing heat and mitigating the impact of drought. Many civilizations have considered pools to be an element of attraction and beauty. Ancient people turned water structure into a universal symbol and an engineering miracle by transferring water of different sources to stone formations, such as pools, basins, fountains, giving the surrounding environment an aesthetic value and serving different purposes.

