'Badiri' E-Academy offers 52 free professional skills development lectures and e-books

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2020) The Badiri E-Academy is offering nine professional training courses that include 52 lectures and four e-books, covering a spectrum of disciplines from business and entrepreneurship to culture, banking and self-improvement.

The free courses target university students, women and men, aspiring and established entrepreneurs, working professionals, job seekers, and a host of others, said a press release issued by the academy on Thursday.

Built on the Massive Online Open Courses model in collaboration with technical partner Fazinova, the academy's free online learning platform offers courses in both Arabic and English.

The E-Academy mobile App is available on both Android and Apple stores to enable individuals to access their desired courses anytime, anywhere.

After selecting a course and completing a simple registration process, participants can commence the e-learning session.

The course offerings will gradually be expanded to include more learning material and in more languages.

The Badiri E-Academy was launched globally in 2018 by the Badiri Education and Development Academy (Badiri), the education and capacity-building arm of UAE-based NAMA Women Advancement Establishment.

Since its launch, the platform’s training content has been used by more than 7000 men and women all over the world to develop their professional and life skills, said the press release.