'Bonds Of Strength 1' Military Exercise Concludes Today

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 06:30 PM

'Bonds of Strength 1' military exercise concludes today

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2019) The joint military exercise, 'bonds of Strength 1', held in the UAE between the UAE Armed Forces and the Jordanian Armed Forces concluded today.

The exercise aimed to reinforce the military cooperation between the UAE and Jordan, as well as integrate their planning and management of military operations, exchange expertise and enhance the capabilities of their armed forces.

The closing day of the exercise was attended by Major General Iqab Shaheen, Head of the Operations Authority, and Brigadier Taher Al Marashdeh, Director of Military Operations of the Jordanian Armed Forces, along with other senior officers.

The exercise included joint coastal defence and urban warfare training, as well as military exercises using live ammunition and medium and heavy weapons.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and King Abdullah II, King of Jordan, attended the joint military exercise proceedings on Friday.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed had praised the longstanding military cooperation between the two countries, adding that joint military exercises reinforce the two countries' combat readiness.

