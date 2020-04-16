'Box of Hope' offers free meals to labour camps

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2020) DUBAI, 16th April 2020 (WAM) - Box of Hope, a community initiative started by Harmeek Singh, a Dubai based businessman, has teamed up with Dubai Municipality, UAE Food Bank and other humanitarian and charitable Organisations, to provide free meal boxes to quarantined blue collar workers in their labour camps, who have been affected over the past two weeks by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic Singh, who is the founder and CEO of Plan B Group, said: "It is important for us to stand by each other and do the best we can. In these trying times, it is important for us as residents of the UAE, regardless of where we come from, to stand together and create a more humane environment.

The main objective of Box of Hope is to inject hope, and at this juncture we need to be able to address provide essential needs such as food."

Emirati lawyer and Box of Hope founding member, Joslin Khairallah, said, "I believe that at the start, Box of Hope gave positive energy to many workers by working hand by hand to make them aware about their legal rights and legal procedures. The main objective is to always try to make people feel like they are not alone, and that we are supporting them."