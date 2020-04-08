'Caring for Everyone' campaign launched to promote social responsibility to curb coronavirus

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2020) The Ministry of Community Development and Corporate Social Responsibility UAE Platform have announced the launch of a joint campaign entitled "Caring for Everyone" to re-affirm the values of cohesion, solidarity, coherence and social cooperation in the UAE community.

The campaign has been launched following the directives of the UAE leadership and the message of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, that "everyone is responsible", and the message of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, reading "We are all united in the face of challenge".

Under the campaign, Al Mair initiative has been revealed, which includes the provision of basic foodstuffs to families and individuals, including 5,000 families and 7,000 laborers, after studying their social cases based on the database of those families and individuals most in need.

The campaign affirms the values of cohesion, solidarity, coherence and social cooperation in the UAE community, including nationals, residents, government authorities and private sector,and businesses in light of the measures taken to curb Coronavirus epidemic-COVID19.

It includes a package of community initiatives to be announced in the coming period.

Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, and Chairman, board of Trustees of Corporate Social Responsibility UAE Platform, said: "The concerted efforts of both individuals and authorities within the community, are now a necessity to overcome this crisis; the responsibility is undoubtedly a joint effort, and we believe that we together can face this challenge."

Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, said: "Community responsibility doubles at times of crisis. Ministry of Community Development strives to adopt more joint community initiatives, based on the confidence that the UAE community reflects the highest positive citizenship and national responsibility because our house is united i.e. "Al Bait Metwahid".