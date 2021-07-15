'Central and South Asia connectivity' will help improve trade with Gulf, especially UAE: Uzbek envoy

By Binsal Abdulkader ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jul, 2021) An Uzbek initiative to enhance the connectivity between Central and South Asia will help improve trade between these two regions and the Arabian Gulf, especially the UAE, a top Uzbek diplomat told Emirates news Agency (WAM).

"Uzbekistan does not have direct land route with the Arabian Gulf countries, which hinders growth of trade and investment between us. Getting access to Pakistani ports will allow Uzbek goods to directly reach main ports in the Arabian Gulf, especially in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Fujairah," said Bakhtiyor Ibragimov, the Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the UAE.

He added that such a connectivity will help improve competitiveness of Uzbek export goods, as the production cost would go down with the cheaper transportation costs.

Ibragimov was talking about the significance of the International Conference named "Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity - Challenges and Opportunities," which is taking place in Tashkent on Thursday and Friday, at the initiative of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

"One of the main objectives of the conference is to attract the attention of the decision makers and investors around the globe to the importance of creating South Transport corridor," the ambassador stressed.

He explained that the conference participants will discuss developing modern transport and communication infrastructure, and implementing project of South Transportation corridor from Uzbekistan, through Afghanistan, to Pakistani ports in Karachi and Gwadar, which offer Central Asian States the shortest and economically viable way to Pakistani sea ports and further to main international markets.

"These efforts will help increase goods flow between landlocked Central Asian States and the UAE, which has been regional trade and economic hub," Ibragimov said.

"It will also help create additional jobs in Central and South Asian countries; this is a very important factor, especially for Afghanistan. At the end these efforts, it would bring long-lasting peace and stability in the region through economic and investment cooperation, and development of transport infrastructure," the envoy added.

An official statement about the Tashkent conference said it aims to strengthen the historically close and friendly ties, trust and good neighbourliness between Central and South Asia, in the interests of all peoples and countries of both regions.

The conference will be attended by top officials of the Central and South Asian countries, other foreign states, heads of international and regional organisations, global financial institutions and companies, leading research and analysis institutions, added the statement.