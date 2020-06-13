'Check Points' to begin Sunday for grades 9-12

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2020) The "Check Points" tests which are held by the Ministry of Education for grades 9-12 in government and private schools that apply the Ministry’s curricula, will start tomorrow in physics, science, chemistry, health sciences, biology and the English language.

Students in the ninth, tenth and eleventh grades of "Elite Path" will take the first test tomorrow in physics, and tests will continue in the rest of the subjects throughout the week until next 14th June.

Check Points come within the system of smart learning and distance education, and the Ministry has set regulations during the exams' performance, i.e., that each question is limited to a specific time that appears next to the question through a timer, and students must make sure that the question is answered before moving to the next question and before the end of the time specified for the question.