UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Check Points' To Begin Sunday For Grades 9-12

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 02:45 PM

'Check Points' to begin Sunday for grades 9-12

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2020) The "Check Points" tests which are held by the Ministry of Education for grades 9-12 in government and private schools that apply the Ministry’s curricula, will start tomorrow in physics, science, chemistry, health sciences, biology and the English language.

Students in the ninth, tenth and eleventh grades of "Elite Path" will take the first test tomorrow in physics, and tests will continue in the rest of the subjects throughout the week until next 14th June.

Check Points come within the system of smart learning and distance education, and the Ministry has set regulations during the exams' performance, i.e., that each question is limited to a specific time that appears next to the question through a timer, and students must make sure that the question is answered before moving to the next question and before the end of the time specified for the question.

Related Topics

Education June Government

Recent Stories

UAE Public Prosecution calls on public not to misu ..

5 minutes ago

61st Passing Out Parade Of Pak Marines

14 minutes ago

WAM Feature: Expat for 50 years says Basmati rice ..

50 minutes ago

Trump Reschedules Tulsa Rally After Outcry Over Ho ..

47 minutes ago

Commissioner orders construction of Zakaria town r ..

47 minutes ago

2 killed,four injured in separate incidents

47 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.