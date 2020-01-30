UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Come On Kerala 2020' Opens In Sharjah

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 05:30 PM

'Come on Kerala 2020' opens in Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2020) The 3rd Kerala trade and culture festival "Come on Kerala 2020" was inaugurated today at the Expo Centre Sharjah by Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Seaports and Customs.

The event is being held under the patronage of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

With the participation of more than 250 brands and 4000 businessmen, the three-day event will see the launch of Women Excellence Awards, Kerala cuisine festival, and cookery contests.

Additionally, a forum will organised on the sidelines of the show, will provide an opportunity for SMEs to meet the financial experts, diplomats, and decision-makers, who will present their ideas, experiences and guidance to startups, students and all stakeholders.

Following the inauguration, Sheikh Khaled toured the exhibition pavilions, where he was briefed on the exhibition which features a lot of platforms reflecting the agricultural, industrial and tourism investment opportunities provided by the government of Kerala as part of its endeavors to enhance cooperation with the Emirate of Sharjah.

"Come on Kerala 2020" is also seeing the participation of major public and private institutions, as well as the accompanying cultural activities, which showcase a variety of programmes to exchange ideas and cultures between visitors and exhibitors.

Sheikh Khaled said, "Organising the show for the third consecutive year reflects historical relations and mutual cooperation between the Emirate of Sharjah, India in general, and the state of Kerala in particular. It also comes as part of joint efforts to enhance the prosperous economic cooperation between the two friendly countries."

Related Topics

India Exchange Sharjah Women 2020 Event All Government

Recent Stories

Flo By Shahi Sawari Launches Services For Everyday ..

51 minutes ago

Al-khair university sells degrees: Chief Justice o ..

42 minutes ago

Man commits suicide over a domestic row

40 minutes ago

Pakistan stands with China in trying time: FO

40 minutes ago

New Islamabad Airport contractor paid Rs 560 mln k ..

43 minutes ago

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop technique to mor ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.