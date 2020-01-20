'Converging Cultures' theme for UAE-Korea Cultural Dialogue

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2020) The United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Korea officially launched year-long series of the UAE-Korea Cultural Dialogue 2020 in a special ceremony held at the Abu Dhabi National Theatre.

Marking 40 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations, the inauguration was attended byNoura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, Park Yang-woo, Korean Minister of Culture, sports and Tourism, Kwon Yongwoo, Korean Ambassador to the UAE, and a number of senior officials from both countries.

Under the theme ‘Converging Cultures’, the UAE-Korea Cultural Dialogue 2020 will include a roll out of events, workshops, and public talks that celebrate and recognise Korean and Emirati culture in both countries starting January 2020.

At the inauguration event today, Noura Al Kaabi spoke of the long-standing relationship between the two countries initiated by UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in 1980. "This Dialogue is a not only commemorative of 40 years of our relations that focus on continued growth regardless of geographical distance, but also of a future that will further bilateral ties of cooperation between our friendly nations and our global understanding of each other’s culture and traditions."

The UAE and the Republic of Korea signed a Memorandum of Understanding in December 2019, building on the Special Strategic Partnership, established by bilateral visits between our nations; the most recent of which was His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces', visit to Seoul last February.

Taking their bilateral cooperation beyond economic and trade relations, the UAE and Korea launched the Cultural Dialogue so as to converge the efforts of the cultural sectors of both nations through cultural exchange, events, initiatives and ideas across the fields of heritage, literature, visual and performing arts, design, AI, education and more.

These joint efforts are reflected in the cultural initiatives we have been working on in the UAE, including the opening of the Korean Cultural Centre in Abu Dhabi and the annual Korea Festival. There has also been an increased interest in learning more about the Korean culture and language amongst students in the UAE, especially with the launch of the esteemed King Sejong Institute at Zayed University Abu Dhabi.

"With this initiative and strategic partnership agreement with the Republic of South Korea we aim to open up channels of understanding, exchange and opportunity in the cultural space. Both countries, share a common vision to support our cultural and creative industries, nurturing young talent and encouraging future generation of cultural creators, artists, and leaders," she continued.

Park Yang-woo commented, "Culture progresses when it is mixed with other cultures. I am confident that the UAE and Korean cultures will witness a substantial development in intercultural dialogue through diverse cultural events planned throughout the year under this significant initiative. Strengthening cultural exchange lays an important foundation for expanding bilateral cooperation further in the political, diplomatic and economic fields."

During a panel discussion on the upcoming programme and the shared cultural aspects of Korea and the UAE, Sheikh Salem Al Qassimi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Heritage and Arts at the UAE Ministry, noted the variety of the dialogue programming. "We are proud to have a year of celebration and collaboration with Korea as both nations strive to preserve tradition whilst also working towards a goal of modernity. In the UAE, we continue working towards a balanced cultural vision that celebrates the old and recognises the importance of the new."

"The programme includes a robust selection of activities across, art, music, dance, design and more to engage all cultures and nationalities across the UAE and Korea," he added.