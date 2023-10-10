Open Menu

'Cordoba Nights' Concert Celebrates Andalusian Culture, Heritage

Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2023 | 12:00 AM

&#039;Cordoba Nights&#039; concert celebrates Andalusian culture, heritage

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2023) The 'Cordoba Nights' concert, held at the Emirates Palace Theatre in Abu Dhabi as part of the Andalusia: History and Civilisation Initiative, showcased the rich artistic legacy of Arab culture in Spain.

The concert, the first of many artistic activities planned by the initiative, was attended by Mohamed Al Murr, Head of the Andalusia: History and Civilisation Initiative Committee, and other notable guests and concluded at the Emirates Palace tonight.

The concert featured diverse musical performances that reflected the rich and diverse heritage of Andalusia, blending symphonic masterpieces with an Andalusian touch. It involved members of the Spanish Royal Orchestra led by the renowned conductor, Inma Shara, alongside an Arab music ensemble under the direction of Arab composer Jafar Sadiq.

The concert fused art and heritage and highlighted the deep cultural ties between the UAE and Spain. Al Murr explained how the concert enabled the audience to closely explore the fusion of Arab and Spanish cultures within the Andalusian artistic heritage.

The event marked the start of the initiative's artistic programme, which aims to celebrate the role of art in encouraging communication and cultural exchange between the East and the West, emphasising its significance as a universal language that unites peoples and cultures.

Related Topics

Music Exchange UAE Abu Dhabi Spain Event Arab

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends second edition of Al ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends second edition of Al Ameen Forum

1 minute ago
 Santner shines with bat and ball as New Zealand de ..

Santner shines with bat and ball as New Zealand defeat Netherlands

9 minutes ago
 Masdar signs MoU with Malaysia to develop up to 10 ..

Masdar signs MoU with Malaysia to develop up to 10GW of renewable energy project ..

16 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed launches platform to enable p ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed launches platform to enable public to report economic crime ..

16 minutes ago
 Ban on DFP in IIOJK: India's clampdown move to sil ..

Ban on DFP in IIOJK: India's clampdown move to silence legitimate political voic ..

9 minutes ago
 Nawaz to avail protective bail on arrival: Tarar

Nawaz to avail protective bail on arrival: Tarar

9 minutes ago
Oil soars as Hamas attack on Israel sparks war

Oil soars as Hamas attack on Israel sparks war

10 minutes ago
 PHA planting trees to combat air pollution prior t ..

PHA planting trees to combat air pollution prior to winter season

9 minutes ago
 Interactive session held for Pakistani students in ..

Interactive session held for Pakistani students in Luxembourg

30 minutes ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi attends wedding of Theya ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi attends wedding of Theyab bin Khalifa bin Sultan Al Na ..

46 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor meets Malik Abdul Wali Khan

Sindh Governor meets Malik Abdul Wali Khan

48 minutes ago
 CM pays tribute to Major Syed Ali Raza’s heroic ..

CM pays tribute to Major Syed Ali Raza’s heroic sacrifice

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East