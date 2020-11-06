UrduPoint.com
'DEWA’s Enterprise Agility From Leading To Global’ Workshop Identifies Priorities For Enterprise Agility

Fri 06th November 2020

'DEWA’s Enterprise Agility from Leading to Global’ workshop identifies priorities for enterprise agility

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2020) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has organised a workshop for top management called "DEWA’s Enterprise Agility from Leading to Global" in collaboration with McKinsey & Company.

This is part of DEWA’s strategy to become a fully agile utility. Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, attended the workshop with DEWA’s Executive Vice Presidents, Vice Presidents, and international enterprise agility experts.

The workshop discussed several topics including DEWA’s Enterprise Agility Survey; aligning operations and services with DEWA’s agility framework; benchmarks in enterprise agility with similar organisations, and identifying priorities to promote DEWA’s enterprise agility.

"Our efforts align with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, who wants the government to be faster in decision-making, and flexible enough to adapt to any changes. He recently launched the Designing the Next 50 project to shape the future of the UAE, and establish the pillars and components of the UAE Centennial Plan 2071," Al Tayer said.

"Organisations must always develop to keep pace with changes and turn challenges into opportunities within a comprehensive system of integrated organisational work.

DEWA’s resilience and agility play a key role in its success and excellence. We do this by identifying opportunities, analysing the internal and external environment, and defining stakeholders’ needs and turning them into strategic initiatives. DEWA’s practices have become a benchmark for many organisations around the world," he added.

Al Tayer thanked McKinsey & Company for its cooperation in organising this workshop, which identified the key challenges DEWA has to overcome to become an agile world-class utility and also achieve its vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation.

Waleed Salman, Executive Vice President of business Development & Excellence at DEWA, said that the workshop supports DEWA’s strategy to implement enterprise agility across all its sectors. He noted that this year, 20 staff members in leading positions have received Certified Agile Leadership, CAL, certificates, and 20 Agility Champions received Certified Scrum Master, CSM, certificates for agile project management, accredited by the Scrum Alliance. By the end of the year, an additional 60 DEWA staff members will be certified in enterprise agility, in cooperation with leading international organisations.

