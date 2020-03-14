'Digital month' initiative accelerating pace towards digital transformation: Abu Dhabi Customs

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2020) The General Administration of Customs in Abu Dhabi emphasised the importance of the "digital month" initiative launched by the Abu Dhabi government to enhance the governmental digital system and highlight the role played by digital solutions and services in fulfilling the digital community’s aims in the Emirate.

The General Administration of Customs added that the initiative allows providing a group of multiple governmental digital services to the public: individuals and corporations, instead of visiting the services centres to achieve services and transactions providing them with more time to concentrate on different activities and aspects of everyday life.

"Abu Dhabi Customs" revealed that it would accomplish digital transformation for all its services by the end of 2020 which include now 11 major services. Eight additional services will be launched next June, and by the end of 2020, 29 services will be added, transforming all Abu Dhabi customs services into a 100 percent digital system to benefit via Abu Dhabi’s unified governmental services platform "Tamm". This is a step that illustrates the firmness of technical infrastructure enjoyed by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi on all levels and in all sectors and emphasizes the essentiality of creating initiatives and projects that facilitate an individual’s life and save time and effort. Abu Dhabi Customs is considered the first in the world to apply the digital assistant to implement the procedures and respond to all human resource inquiries and the first government entity in the middle East in applying comprehensive automation to manage the human capital.

Rashed Lahej Al Mansoori, Director General of the General Administration of Customs in Abu Dhabi, stated that digital and smart transformation on the level of Abu Dhabi Customs has resulted in an integrated technical and smart system that contributes to reducing customs clearance time interval and finishing merchandise procedures in addition to combating counterfeit and fraudulent goods and monitoring dual-use goods movement enhancing community security.

The digital transformation system includes all customs business stages starting from facilitating clearance procedures, passing through risk management and ending with disclosure of funds and transferring customs fees between Gulf Cooperation Countries, he added.

Abu Dhabi Customs worked on transforming into a smart electronic system by implementing the latest electronic systems that enable employees to complete dealings while communicating with the working teams of the General Administration of Customs while managing all strategic and operative projects that enable working teams to complete dealings and accordingly, accomplish the strategic aims of the General Administration of Customs.