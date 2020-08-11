(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2020) The Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, SBA, announced the unification of broadcasting on all its channels and radio stations on Wednesday, 12th August, 2020, through the Direct Line Programme in support of the "Salam Beirut" campaign.

This comes in response to the "Salam Beirut" campaign launched by H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairperson of The Big Heart Foundation and Eminent Advocate for Refugee Children at UNHCR, to provide urgent relief to the victims of the explosion that struck the Lebanese capital, Beirut, last week.

The programme is devoting all its broadcast hours to collecting donations, starting from 13:30 to 15:00, for the benefit of those affected by the disaster through phone calls on the number 600551688 and text messages on 6688.

Mohammed Khalaf, Director-General of the SBA, who will present the broadcast, highlighted the fact that the SBA is translating its societal and humanitarian responsibility to stand by people of Lebanon to support the efforts of Sheikha Jawaher in launching the campaign to help those affected by the disaster.