UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Dirham Al Khair' Initiative Raises Over AED4.8 Million

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 07:15 PM

'Dirham Al Khair' initiative raises over AED4.8 million

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2020) Dubai Department of Finance, DoF, announced today that its "Dirham Al Khair" initiative, launched in mid-2017, has raised more than AED4.83 million in donations over the last three years.

The initiative helps government customers to make donations through the ePay portal and the DubaiNow application, in cooperation with the Smart Dubai. Government customers who pay governmental and non-governmental transaction fees through the two platforms can make their donations before their payments are processed.

"We are keen to make the donations available to humanitarian aid projects in the UAE," said Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh, DoF Director-General. "The Emirate of Dubai was reinforcing and developing legislative and organisational charitable infrastructure to maximise benefits from donations and enlarge the group of beneficiaries."

"We follow the directives of His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the guidance of H.H. Shaikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, to strengthen cooperation with stakeholders, for the advancement of charitable work in the emirate, particularly in times of crisis," he added.

"We are proud of the results achieved by the 'Dirham Al Khair' initiative, which reflected the profound social responsibility of the Dubai community, and their interaction with innovative and smart initiatives, aiming to make the emirate the smartest and happiest city on earth," said Younus Al Nasser, Assistant Director-General of Smart Dubai.

Executive Director of Central Accounts at DOF, Jamal Hamed Al Marri, stated that AED4.83 million had been raised since its launch in July 2017. "Donations were sent to five community and charitable entities in the UAE, namely, Islamic affairs and charitable Activities Department in Dubai, IACAD, the Community Development Authority in Dubai, CDA, the Trahum Charity Foundation, TCF, the Friends of Cancer Patients, FoCP, and the Rashid Center for The Determined Ones. RCDO," he explained.

"Assisting government customers to donate during their payment of government services fees, whether through the e-Pay portal linked to the websites of all government agencies or via the Dubai Now application, contributes to enhancing charitable work in the emirate," he said concluding his statement.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Rashid July 2017 Cancer Capital Development Authority All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Two shopping malls temporarily closed in Ajman for ..

6 minutes ago

MoHAP to launch &#039;Tatmeen&#039; Platform to se ..

36 minutes ago

Film and television industry cooperation Understan ..

36 minutes ago

Supreme Court dismisses Commissioner Faisalabad's ..

1 minute ago

Italy's Right, Left Parties in Tie in Apulia in Re ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.