DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2019) The Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company, du, announced on Monday the signing of an agreement to set up a regional infrastructure platform with the Bahrain Telecommunications Company, Batelco.

According to the UAE telecommunications company, the 50:50 joint venture will seek to deliver "connectivity and data services across the region."