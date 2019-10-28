'Dubai Cyber Think Tank' launched

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2019) Dubai Electronic Security Centre, DESC, launched today 'Dubai Cyber Think Tank', a unique initiative which is the first of its kind in the middle East, to define and design innovative solutions to current and future cyber threats.

The announcement was made at a conference held in The Address Boulevard Downtown, Dubai, in the presence of various delegates of government entities and the private sector in the Emirate of Dubai, as well as media representatives who were introduced to the Primary plan and objectives of this innovative think tank.

This pioneering initiative has been launched to become an interactive platform for collective brainstorming via high-level focus groups to conduct research, discussion and recommendations between Dubai Electronic Security Centre together with all participating public and private sector entities.

Jassim Mohammed, Security Operations Manager at DESC highlighted that "Dubai Cyber Think Tank" is set to build a coordinative platform to synergize and liaise the ideas, viewpoints and propositions between DESC and other Dubai public departments and organisations. "This will be achieved through high-level group discussions and workshops to exchange expert perspectives upon defining prioritised objectives. The priorities of the platform include confronting and resolving the current and future cyber challenges and risks as well as contributing to the development of proactive policies and frameworks for the cybersecurity of Dubai," he said.

In its first edition, the platform will be the cornerstone for holding periodic meetings and monthly workshops. This includes the meetings and discussions listed on the agenda of the launch conference between DESC and government departments with the participation of cybersecurity experts. At the end of every edition, the platform will develop a detailed report with the results of all scientific research and studies that will help develop cybersecurity strategies, policies and methodologies for public and private organisations. This will be based on the recommendations culminating from these studies and research findings which will also be documented within an annual report highlighting conclusive findings of Dubai Cyber Think Tank editions and its role in developing new and innovative policies.

"This initiative is driven by the core strategy of Dubai Electronic Security Center to form strategic partnerships with all Government entities and organizations in Dubai to define and confront cyber threats and challenges. These initiatives help us make remarkable progress in realizing Dubai government's vision for developing and carrying out initiatives and policies that aim at solving electronic security challenges and building a secure and resilient cyberspace for Dubai and the United Arab Emirates, with its public and private sectors," Jassim Mohammed added.