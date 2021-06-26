UrduPoint.com
'Dubai World Dental Meeting' To Discuss Orthodontics Surgery

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2021) The Dubai World Dental Meeting (DWDM) officially kicked off today in Dubai and includes workshops that highlight the most pressing topics in the field of dentistry.

The meeting, which will conclude on 28th June, will discuss dental implants, dental restoration, cosmetic dentistry and the latest methods and techniques applied in dental treatment.

The DWDM, which precedes the "UAE International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition" (AEEDC Dubai 2021), attracts several local, regional and international participants, while the agenda focuses on various important topics, including jaw rehabilitation, bone regeneration, teeth restoration, and many other key topics that offer great value to dentists and specialists in the field.

The DWDM is organised by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions Organisation Est. – a member of INDEX Holding. Participants will obtain Continuing Medical Education hours accredited by the Dubai Health Authority and INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions Organisation Est. in its capacity as a recognised institution by the American Dental Association to grant credit hours in continuing medical education.

Furthermore, one of the scientific activities that are taking place as part of AEEDC Dubai 2021, the "AEEDC Dubai World Orthodontic Conference 2021" will be taking place on 28th and 29th June.

The conference includes scientific sessions that discuss the latest research and techniques used in the field of Orthodontics, including surgeries, clear aligners, orthodontic implants, and interdisciplinary orthodontics.

Moreover, the "AO CMF Annual Regional Symposium at AEEDC Dubai World Oral and Maxillofacial Conference 2021", will take place on 30th June and 1st July, with top-notch speakers participating through scientific sessions that will tackle various topics, including Congenital Midface Deformities, Aesthetic and Functional Surgery of the Midface, Facial Trauma, and Facial Reconstruction, to name a few.

AEEDC Dubai 2021, the largest annual scientific dental conference and exhibition in the world, will kick off on 29th June and will continue for three consecutive days at Dubai World Trade Centre. This year’s conference agenda will include 173 scientific sessions and will witness the participation of 75 speakers and experts from all over the world. Meanwhile, the exhibition accompanying the conference will witness the participation of 3,000 international companies and more than 4,000 international brands who will showcase the latest innovations in the field of dentistry.

