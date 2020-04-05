'Early Leave' initiative launched for private sector employees during precautionary measures period

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2020) The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, in cooperation with the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the General Civil Aviation Authority, and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, has launched the 'Early Leave' initiative.

The initiative aims to enable residents who work in the private sector and wish to return to their home countries to do so during the period of precautionary measures undertaken in the UAE to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

Employees will be asked to submit their annual leave dates or agree with their employers on unpaid leave.

The initiative is part of the humanitarian efforts of the UAE’s wise leadership in meeting the needs of residents seeking to return to their home countries and supporting them in these difficult times