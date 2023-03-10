'ELF In Space' Airs First Episode On Exercise In Space

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2023) The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) today announced the launch of the first episode of “ELF in Space” interactive programme, in collaboration with the Emirates Literature Foundation (ELF).

With Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi currently undergoing the longest Arab space mission in history on the International Space Station, the first episode of ELF in Space kicked off with Salem Al Marri, Director-General of MBRSC, and Isobel Abulhoul, CEO and Trustee of ELF, inviting everyone to tune into the programme and spoke on what to expect in the coming episodes.

The episode further features astronauts Sultan AlNeyadi live from space and Hazzaa AlMansoori, explaining why exercise in space is crucial and how it differs from exercising on Earth along with the role that gravity and microgravity plays in the choice of exercise preferences in space.

Over 170 schools signed up to watch the first episode with visitors tuning in from the UAE, Egypt, India, UK and the US.

For the next 20 weeks, students can follow Sultan AlNeyadi on his journey on the International Space Station. Additionally, they will have the opportunity to learn from authors, space experts, and other astronauts such as Hazzaa AlMansoori, Nora AlMatrooshi, and MBRSC team members.

These individuals will discuss the challenges of working in space and the innovations that help overcome them.

A new episode will be available every Thursday at 08:30 and will be available to watch for free with subtitles for students from anywhere in the world. Each episode will focus on different topics to help students understand how what they learn in class can impact their lives and the world around them.

To keep students engaged and to encourage them to explore the subject on their own, extra activities and resources will also be available for download every week on the website https://elfinspace.ae.

Pupils can share their attempts on social media using the hashtag #ELFinSpace for a chance to be featured on the initiative’s website or to be showcased by Sultan AlNeyadi on the International Space Station.

ELF In Space aims to incorporate the wonder of space travel into the standard school curriculum. By exploring the science of space and sparking imaginations, the programme aims to inspire the next generation of astronauts.

The episodes are available on https://elfinspace.ae/exercise-in-space/.