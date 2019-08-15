'Emarat' names new Director-General

Emirates General Petroleum Corporation, 'Emarat', has announced the appointment of Ali Khalifa Al Shamsi as its new Director-General

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2019) Emirates General Petroleum Corporation, 'Emarat', has announced the appointment of Ali Khalifa Al Shamsi as its new Director-General.

Al Shamsi has a long and distinguished career spanning three decades in exploration and production sector and its relations with the national and international oil companies, said an Emarat statement issued on Thursday. He has held several positions in this sector, including his latest position as CEO of Yasat Petroleum Operations, one of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, Group companies; Director of Strategy and Coordination Department in ADNOC; and Chairman of Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference, ADIPEC.

Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs and Chairman of Emarat, affirmed the company's commitment to work towards achieving its vision as a leading oil corporation in the Gulf region, and providing the best value for its customers by improving the quality of its products and services.

"Emarat has made significant achievements in its corporate career, pursuing a policy of expanding and diversifying its investment base, products and services in collaboration with its strategic partners, achieving the highest levels of success and establishing a leading corporate reputation both locally and regionally," he said.

The new executive leadership will help the company in its important development and expansion phase to achieve more excellence and work towards contributing to the achievement of Emarat 2021 vision, Al Tayer added.

Speaking about Al Shamsi's predecessor, Adel Khalifa Al Shaer, Al Tayer said the former Director-General had pivotally contributed for over eight years to achieve specific accomplishments of the corporation.

In his comments, Al Shamsi said, "I will work with the Emarat team to achieve more successes, strengthen the leading position of the corporation and expand its customer base in the sectors of retail, natural gas, commercial fuel, liquefied gas, lubricants and jet fuel. This will be in line with the corporation's accomplishments to acquire greater development prospects," he said.

Emarat was established in 1980 by the Government of the United Arab Emirates according to Federal Law No. 16 of 1980. It is one of the leading corporations in the marketing and distribution of petroleum products.