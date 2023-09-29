'Emirates Jewellers' Pavilion Dazzles Visitors With Unique Collections At Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2023) Emirati designers taking part in the ongoing 52nd edition of Watch & Jewellery middle East Show have captured the attention of visitors with their innovative and distinctive collections showcased at the "Emirates Jewellers" pavilion.

Held at Expo Centre Sharjah and supported by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the event will run until October 1, 2023.

The collections exhibited at the pavilion, which impressed the event’s visitors, meld the essence of local heritage with contemporary design, featuring a variety of jewellery made from gold, diamonds, pearls, and other precious metals and stones.

Each piece, unique in design and colour, embodies the traditional craftsmanship passed down through generations, eliciting widespread praise from exhibition attendees.

Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the SCCI and Expo Centre Sharjah, stressed that the chamber, through "Emirates Jewellers" pavilion, seeks to foster and guide young entrepreneurs and SME owners towards achieving success in their ventures. “We are committed to empowering Emirati entrepreneurs to hone their craft and marketing skills and sustain their businesses in an environment conducive to continual creativity and development,”

Meanwhile, Mona Sultan Al Suwaidi, Director of the Executive Office of the SCCI’s Chairman, stated that the "Emirates Jewellers" pavilion hosted several workshops, focusing on incorporating various elements of nature, the desert, and marine environments into jewellery design.

The platform also promotes sustainability in the gold industry by utilising natural resources in crafting, including date kernels for decoration, shells, and more.

Furthermore, Azza Al Jarwan, a participant in the workshops hosted by Emirates Jewellers, expressed her appreciation for the opportunity to learn at the platform, having gained valuable experience in integrating local pearls with Italian designs, creating pieces that are modern yet deeply rooted in heritage.

She also acquired knowledge about effective marketing strategies and product promotion through the platform.

Additionally, Fatima Al Muhairi, a seasoned jewellery designer and gemstone expert, said that she is participating for the third time in the Emirates Jewellers platform.

Al Muhairi brings a modern twist to jewellery design by incorporating precious stones in unusual colours and sizes. Engaged in a workshop aimed at business management development for beginners, Al Muhairi shared insights on marketing, sales strategies, and evaluating business opportunities specific to the jewellery trade.

