'Emirati women should be proud of their accomplishments', says Sheikha Fatima ahead of International Women’s Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2020) 'Mother of the Nation' and Chairwoman of the General Women's Union H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, today congratulated Emirati women and women all around the world on the occasion of International Women’s Day, which is observed on 8th March.

In a statement released on the occasion, H.H. Sheikha Fatima, who is also President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, said, "Everyday in the UAE is a day for women's empowerment and support," adding that efforts for empowering Emirati women is "continuous" and occurring at "all levels", under the country's leadership.

Sheikha Fatima noted that today, and with the support of the leadership, Emirati women occupy half the seats at the Federal National Council, calling it an important achievement that "will push women to give more."

She also noted that Emirati women fill positions across many sectors - as minister, parliamentarian, doctor, engineer and even soldier.

"Emirati women should be proud of their accomplishments and for being an essential partner in the country's development, and for becoming a regional and global role model to be emulated," Her Highness said.

She concluded by expressing her hope to see all women around the world enjoy security, safety, empowerment, and the fulfilment of their aspirations.