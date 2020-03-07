UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Emirati Women Should Be Proud Of Their Accomplishments', Says Sheikha Fatima Ahead Of International Women’s Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 03:15 PM

'Emirati women should be proud of their accomplishments', says Sheikha Fatima ahead of International Women’s Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2020) 'Mother of the Nation' and Chairwoman of the General Women's Union H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, today congratulated Emirati women and women all around the world on the occasion of International Women’s Day, which is observed on 8th March.

In a statement released on the occasion, H.H. Sheikha Fatima, who is also President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, said, "Everyday in the UAE is a day for women's empowerment and support," adding that efforts for empowering Emirati women is "continuous" and occurring at "all levels", under the country's leadership.

Sheikha Fatima noted that today, and with the support of the leadership, Emirati women occupy half the seats at the Federal National Council, calling it an important achievement that "will push women to give more."

She also noted that Emirati women fill positions across many sectors - as minister, parliamentarian, doctor, engineer and even soldier.

"Emirati women should be proud of their accomplishments and for being an essential partner in the country's development, and for becoming a regional and global role model to be emulated," Her Highness said.

She concluded by expressing her hope to see all women around the world enjoy security, safety, empowerment, and the fulfilment of their aspirations.

Related Topics

World UAE Doctor March Women Family All

Recent Stories

'Punjab government taking steps for 100-bed cardio ..

7 minutes ago

Iranian lawmaker dies of novel coronavirus

7 minutes ago

 Family wanted to build “mausoleum” for comed ..

17 minutes ago

Millman the hero as Australia fight off Brazil

7 minutes ago

A motorcyclist killed over with truck collision in ..

7 minutes ago

Turkish Coast Guard Bars Refugees From Crossing Se ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.