UrduPoint.com

'En Route To The Expo' Series Highlights Smart Payment Solutions At Expo 2020 Dubai

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 06:15 PM

&#039;En Route to the Expo&#039; series highlights smart payment solutions at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2021) The latest instalment of Dubai Chamber’s 'En Route to the Expo' video series Dubai puts the spotlight on smart payments and advanced transaction technologies that are expected to play a much bigger role in the way we live and do business in the future.

The video features Khalid Elgibali, Mastercard Division President – middle East and North Africa, who elaborates on the company’s role as Expo 2020 Dubai’s Official Payment Technology Partner.

"As Expo 2020 Dubai’s Official Payment Technology Partner, the essence of what we are doing is enabling the payment experiences during expo - whether they're online or on site - to be safe, secure and fast. But that's just foundational. I think the higher level thing that we are working on - and enabling as well - relates not to today, but to the future, because technology changes by the day and payment experiences and capabilities also change by the day," he said.

Drawing attention to Mastercard’s installation at Expo 2020 Dubai – the Priceless Cube – he said feature demonstrates how the power of payment technology will be harnessed to make life safer, easier and more connected for all.

"We are taking the Expo as an opportunity to invite our guests and partners to take a look at the future, to cast their sight years ahead and say, ‘What can it possibly look like, what is possible?' And we're doing that by inviting them to experience a multi-sensory experience in what we call our 'Priceless Cube.' This gives them a glimpse of the future and what can happen across emerging technologies and in payments specifically, of course," Elgibali added.

Launched in conjunction with Entrepreneur Middle East, Dubai Chamber’s En route to the Expo series has been established to provide a platform for public and private sector stakeholders to highlight their contribution to Expo 2020 Dubai, of which the chamber is the Official Business Integration Partner. The series was launched as part of the Business Connect platform – a dedicated information initiative established to help commercial enterprises in Dubai and the UAE navigate the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

Africa Technology Business UAE Dubai Company Middle East SITE Chamber 2020 National University All

Recent Stories

Aqdar World Summit issues ‘Positive Global Citiz ..

Aqdar World Summit issues ‘Positive Global Citizenship Declaration’

1 minute ago
 UAE receives international praise for efforts to c ..

UAE receives international praise for efforts to combat COVID-19 pandemic

2 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 29 England Vs. Sri Lanka, ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 29 England Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Will ..

18 minutes ago
 realme Flexes its Muscles with a Killer Line-up of ..

Realme Flexes its Muscles with a Killer Line-up of realme GT Master Edition and ..

21 minutes ago
 Indonesia reports 403 new COVID-19 cases, 18 more ..

Indonesia reports 403 new COVID-19 cases, 18 more deaths

30 minutes ago
 NA committee proposes to fix minimum support price ..

NA committee proposes to fix minimum support price for wheat at Rs2,200 per-40 k ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.