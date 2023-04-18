'Epic Story Media' Partners With Bidaya’s 'Mansour’ Franchise

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Apr, 2023) Bidaya Media has signed a deal with independent IP creator and kids franchise company Epic Story Media (ESM) – a full-service kids franchise company, as the content and licensing agent for the new 2D animated series, “The Adventures of Mansour: Age of AI”.

The series will join ESM’s growing portfolio of franchises in the upcoming MIPTV event in Cannes, France, and will be represented going forward throughout the upcoming licensing and content distribution forums. ESM will represent the new series globally (excluding in the MENA and China territories) with the aim of securing broadcast rights across multiple linear and streaming platforms as part of Bidaya’s efforts to globally promote the series.

The rebooted series will build on the massive success of the original Mansour series, which currently has more than two billion views on YouTube with more than 25 million unique viewers. As an action/adventure series, developed and produced by Bidaya in English and Arabic, the series covers universal issues and themes that speak to the current generation of children globally.

The show playfully addresses the benefits and challenges of artificial intelligence, the balance between the usefulness and overreliance on technology, climate change issues and the complexity of social interaction in the digital age.

Nabil El Jisr, CEO of Bidaya Media, stated, “Mansour has captured the imagination of children across the MENA region in a powerful way. We are inspired to build on this success with the production of the new season of Mansour and by partnering with Epic to achieve global reach and inspire a new generation of children around the world."

Ken Faier, President of ESM, said, “We’re extremely excited to start this partnership with one of the top production companies in the middle East and help deliver compelling stories that match our commitment to diversity and finding cultural and authentic content, relatable for a global audience. We’re proud to work with Bidaya Media and to bring Mansour to our unique slate that we’ll be presenting at MIPTV."

Bidaya plans to produce four seasons of Age of AI, of which the first 26 episodes will be ready for Q3 2023.