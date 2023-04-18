UrduPoint.com

'Epic Story Media' Partners With Bidaya’s 'Mansour’ Franchise

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2023 | 04:30 PM

&#039;Epic Story Media&#039; partners with Bidaya’s &#039;Mansour’ franchise

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Apr, 2023) Bidaya Media has signed a deal with independent IP creator and kids franchise company Epic Story Media (ESM) – a full-service kids franchise company, as the content and licensing agent for the new 2D animated series, “The Adventures of Mansour: Age of AI”.

The series will join ESM’s growing portfolio of franchises in the upcoming MIPTV event in Cannes, France, and will be represented going forward throughout the upcoming licensing and content distribution forums. ESM will represent the new series globally (excluding in the MENA and China territories) with the aim of securing broadcast rights across multiple linear and streaming platforms as part of Bidaya’s efforts to globally promote the series.

The rebooted series will build on the massive success of the original Mansour series, which currently has more than two billion views on YouTube with more than 25 million unique viewers. As an action/adventure series, developed and produced by Bidaya in English and Arabic, the series covers universal issues and themes that speak to the current generation of children globally.

The show playfully addresses the benefits and challenges of artificial intelligence, the balance between the usefulness and overreliance on technology, climate change issues and the complexity of social interaction in the digital age.

Nabil El Jisr, CEO of Bidaya Media, stated, “Mansour has captured the imagination of children across the MENA region in a powerful way. We are inspired to build on this success with the production of the new season of Mansour and by partnering with Epic to achieve global reach and inspire a new generation of children around the world."

Ken Faier, President of ESM, said, “We’re extremely excited to start this partnership with one of the top production companies in the middle East and help deliver compelling stories that match our commitment to diversity and finding cultural and authentic content, relatable for a global audience. We’re proud to work with Bidaya Media and to bring Mansour to our unique slate that we’ll be presenting at MIPTV."

Bidaya plans to produce four seasons of Age of AI, of which the first 26 episodes will be ready for Q3 2023.

Related Topics

World Technology China France Company Middle East YouTube Media Event Top Billion Million Arab

Recent Stories

EHS, MBZUAI collaborate to advance efforts in scie ..

EHS, MBZUAI collaborate to advance efforts in scientific research and innovation ..

16 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Palau

31 minutes ago
 COP28 President-designate concludes visit to China ..

COP28 President-designate concludes visit to China with common understanding to ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs announces working hours during Eid A ..

Dubai Customs announces working hours during Eid Al-Fitr

2 hours ago
 TAQA Group completes US$1.5 billion dual tranche 5 ..

TAQA Group completes US$1.5 billion dual tranche 5-year and 10-year bond offerin ..

4 hours ago
 Landslide in Pakistan buries trucks, kills at leas ..

Landslide in Pakistan buries trucks, kills at least two people

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.