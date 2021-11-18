'Expo In A Week': 7th Week Of Expo 2020 Dubai Witnessed Events, Initiatives Focusing On Promoting Tolerance

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2021) The seventh week of Expo 2020 Dubai witnessed several events and initiatives promoting tolerance.

These events included the launch of the Global Tolerance Alliance during the National Tolerance and Coexistence Festival, which hosted over 125 leading international figures who presented a comprehensive vision about the future of global tolerance, in addition to the opening of the Interfaith Summit.

In this report, titled, "Expo in a Week," the Emirates news Agency (WAM) will highlight the key events that took place during the seventh week of Expo 2020 Dubai.

The international activities that took place also included a conference, titled, "Tolerance and Inclusivity for Women's Rights". It addressed topics related to womenâ€™s empowerment and the most successful practices for strengthening the role of education and knowledge in addressing common challenges. There was also the "Global Youth Forum" organised by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, which discussed the role of the youth in the worldâ€™s economic and social development.

The Gender Balance Council organised a discussion session at the Women's Pavilion on the future of women in parliamentary work, which discussed ways of promoting the culture of political participation among Emirati women and highlighted future opportunities for women's participation in parliamentary work.

Expo 2020 Dubai also celebrated the National Day of Monaco, in the presence of Prince Albert II and Princess StÃ©phanie, as well as Algeriaâ€™s National Day, in the presence of Aymen Benabderrahmane, Prime Minister of Algeria, and Brazilâ€™s National Day, in the presence of Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil.

The international event also witnessed showcasing several scientific inventions. The Finnish pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai revealed the first elevator connected to the internet in the world designed by "KONE" company.

Moreover, UPS delivered its first shipment using its solar-powered electronic car to the French Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, achieving a global precedent in using this futuristic technology that enhances mobility and clean services in the world.

Under this framework, the British company Ideabatic Ltd. also showcased the smart cooling device that operates with batteries and takes the form of a backpack.

Mainly used for transporting vaccines in remote and rugged areas, the device protects against heat damage. It is also known for its low cost and stores vaccines for up to 6 days at temperatures of 2 to 8 degrees Celsius without electric power.