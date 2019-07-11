'Falcon Eye 1' lost in space after rocket launcher failure, 'Falcon Eye 2' to be launched

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FRENCH GUIANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2019) The Arianespace company today announced that the European Vega rocket, carrying the UAE's 'Falcon Eye 1' satellite, deviated from its orbit after two minutes of blast off, and the satellite has been lost in space.

A statement issued by the company today said, "Detailed analysis [reasons of the unsuccessful launch] is still underway."

Preparations is underway to prepare for the launch of 'Falcon Eye 2' satellite, part of the overall Falcon Eye satellite system.