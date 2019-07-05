UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Falcon Eye 1' Satellite Launch Postponed Due To Bad Weather

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 02:30 PM

'Falcon Eye 1' satellite launch postponed due to bad weather

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2019) The Arena Space company has decided to delay the launch of satellite "Falcon Eye 1" due to bad weather conditions, and high winds over the French Guiana Space Centre on the north Atlantic coast of South America, until Monday 8th July at 05:53:03 am UAE time.

The UAE has completed all preparations for the launch of the satellite to orbit, which was scheduled on Saturday, 6th July, and has taken four years to be ready, going through several stages.

The satellite is designed to provide global coverage for the next 10 years for military and civilian use and is characterised by a high-definition imaging system and accuracy. It also has a mobile station capable of sending and receiving images from any region in the world.

Related Topics

Weather World Mobile UAE Company July All From

Recent Stories

PWD's to get Sehat Sahulat cards: Special Assistan ..

33 seconds ago

International copyright fair kicks off in east Chi ..

35 seconds ago

Russian S-400s Bound for Turkey to Start Being Loa ..

3 minutes ago

UK Public Concerned Over Country's Part in US Mili ..

3 minutes ago

Apple's retail stores reach 51 in Greater China

3 minutes ago

Reception held to honor Out of School Children's ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.