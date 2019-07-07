'Falcon Eye 1' satellite launch postponed due to bad weather

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2019) The Arena Space company today decided to postpone the launch of UAE satellite "Falcon Eye 1" for a date to be determined later, due to weather conditions.

The decision was taken after adhering to the global requirement and in view of the unfavourable weather conditions, and high winds over the French Guiana Space Centre on the north Atlantic coast of South America.